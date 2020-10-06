From Aleppo Without Love is finally out

Book - From Aleppo without Love Book - From Aleppo without Love

An emotional and touching opus of a struggling man in Syria that’s difficult to put down until you leaf through its last page.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a heart-wrenching story and poignant characters, Amir Darwish conveys his finest work with his recently released autobiography ‘From Aleppo Without Love’.

October 2020 - UK — From Aleppo Without Love is now available online for book enthusiasts, this book truly proves to be a remarkable read for those who don’t shy away from the brutal facets of life and prefer reading a true account of moving and pitiful characters. In Amir Darwish’s narrative, one truly experiences that.

From Aleppo Without Love presents us with a cruel picture of life and allows us to rethink upon our wicked human practices. With a ravishing yet heart-breaking plot set in Aleppo, Syria, this personal account of the author gives voices to those characters who're facing the worst of their lives at the hands of their very own people. Moreover, this book could also be of great interest to those lurking across libraries to find a book containing a true picture of historical events of life in Aleppo between 1980 and 1990. So if you’re pondering about reading a book depicting a brutal face of life, rather than a jovial one, Amir Darwish doesn’t disappoint us with this blunt yet honest account of his life.

With a degree in history and International Relations, Amir Darwish truly knows what he is bringing forth to the readers. He addresses sexual abuse, emotional and physical assault inflicted both equally on him and other female members around in a very peculiar and effective way. Leaving strong and ever-lasting marks not only on our minds but our souls too.

The author unveils the following issues in his book:

1. Lack of security

From the very start till the last page, you’ll find Amir struggling with protecting himself from the lustful creature wandering all around him and his sisters. The mental trauma and lack of security one undergoes in such situations are right in front of us while leafing through this book.

2. Sexual and physical abuse

One comes to realize how prevailing was a sexual and physical assault in the author's era, where not a single soul could escape being physically and sexually assaulted, not even angel souls who’re too young to even differentiate properly between the good and evil. And Amir home seems to be rightly at the center of these punishing brutalities.

3. Mistreatment of women and unending patriarchy

Amir lives in a family where women are beaten, belittled, and demeaned every hour of their lives. Where it’s considered a normal thing to take women as nothing but soulless creatures. Where a man is no less than a Satan and pollutes every corner of society with his villainous existence.

About the Author:

Amir Darwish is a British Syrian poet & writer of Kurdish origin. Born in Aleppo & came to Britain as an asylum seeker in 2003. He completed a BA in history at Teesside University and an MA in International Relations from Durham University. Currently, he lives & writes in London. He published work in the UK, USA, India, Pakistan, Finland, Turkey & Mexico. His work has been translated into Arabic, Finnish, Italian, and Turkish.