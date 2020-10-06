A soldier fights not for he hates what’s in front of him but for he loves what’s behind him, in space or in time

SITCH: Ghost in the Shadow Kindle Edition

IR Vasquez draws on this perspective with a dramatic, fictional approach in his series Sitch.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 2020,Miami ] – Sitch: The Ghost in the Shadows – [I R Vasquez , 9781735476209], is now available online. Coming off the pen of I R Vasquez, the book is a very magnetic piece of fiction.

It addresses a very intriguing yet popular concept and that is of rising religious fundamentalism in the world. Loosely based off how ISIS hi-jacked entire swathes of countries to make a state of their own, the author imagines the United States of America with a rogue Islamic State of America. The ISA is hell-bent on capturing all of the American land, and only some certain states are able to retain their freedom and that too through years of bloodshed, turmoil and loathsome warfare. These states are only able to retain the title Freedom States by means of help from The Shadows, a mysterious organization with an even more mysterious leader, Sitch, whom the ISA have deployed to kill.

Amidst all this chaos, the protagonist, the hero, Mitch is born. Orphaned of James, a captured and dead Russo-American war veteran, Mitch has to fight to live before he even chooses to do so. In the worst of conditions, he grows up to be the best to ever exist. Yet, this man is only pursuing the effigy of his father’s legacy, and no accomplishment seems to placate his never-ending thirst.

And here is when Mitch meets the founder of The Shadows, Eli. And this is where things take a surprising turn…

About the Author:

Ishmael Vasquez was home-schooled to high school. He is persistent, hardworking, focused, and organized. He is also a good listener and follows instructions. He makes sure that the job is done correctly, no matter how much time it takes. He admires many people and likes to be surrounded by those people like his mother for her strength in life and her faith. His father, who is a great example of a true working man and help him become the man, he is today. As Ishmael was home-schooled, so he got an opportunity to acquire many skills throughout those years. He is a woodworker, songwriter, handyman, professional musician, computer repair technician, baker, whip maker, cowhand, car mechanic, web developer, preacher, and teacher of music and bible. These are just a few of the many skills he learned because of home-schooling and his journey as a Christian missionary. Ismael's motto is "Just because the world is cruel and rotten doesn't mean that you have to be". He also believes that "Life is sweeter if you look at the world as what it can be instead of what it is".

In the end, he wants people to say, "This man was kind and humble." This is also his faith: he knows that his name will not be written in history, but if he is forgotten, he would be satisfied that as long as Jesus is not forgotten.