The exhilarating tale of global conspiracy in the pharma industry is now online

Chinese Pharma Pipeline of Terror

A suspenseful story filled with sly crafts and plots inspired by the frauds and real-world scams.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oct 20, Austin—Chinese Pharma Pipeline of Terror, published by [Kerry Garman, 978-0578761008], is now available online. Based on the scandalous trade and dark secrets of the pharmaceutical industry, the novel entails the illegalities and everything that goes into manufacturing one of the most awaited drugs for cancer cure and treatment. From the discovery of the all-powerful ingredient to launching the product into the market, it is the story that will portray the holistic perspective on how the industry functions and how the companies thrive.

“The book will have you sitting on the edge of your seat—a page-turner that will grip you till the very last word and will leave you wanting more of the industry drama and thrill,” Kerry Garman said. A pursuit for the much-awaited and needed cure and struggle to get it to the right market and suffering patients.

Based on the fraudulent trade, illegal manufacturing, and cons of some of the biggest names of the industry, the book gives you a clear idea how companies mold and leverage the legalities to nurture their benefits. Whether it is about drug trafficking and using the authorities or assuring local sale and investigation of global purchase, this manuscript covers everything that goes into sabotaging the success of possible and ultimate cure for cancer. For more information about Chinese Pharma Pipeline of Terror.

About the Author:

An insightful expert in human resources and business and a remarkable public speaker, Kerry Garman is an avid reader and an aspiring author. Following the personal motto of “You are today where your thoughts have brought you. Where you go tomorrow depends on the thoughts and actions you do today,” he is a full-time father and a passionate motorcyclist with innate skills to pen down masterpieces.