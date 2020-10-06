Seneca Snack Company Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Seneca Snack Company is recalling Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips due to possible Salmonella contamination.

This recall affects Clancy's products sold by ALDI and Seneca products sold nationwide through Amazon and Gemline. The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes:

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 0.7 ounce Package UPC: 0 18195-70140 4 Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package UPC: 0 18195-70100 8 Individual Package Codes: 28JUN2021

Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package Individual Package Codes: 26JUN2021, 27JUN2021

Seneca is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.