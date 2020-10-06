D’Emilia Law Starts Fall 2020 with Courtroom Win and Online Achievements
Respected NYC Criminal Defense Firm Launches Secures Reduced Charges for Client Arrested for Homicide and Launches a New WebsiteNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY | September 21, 2020 – D’Emilia Law, already recognized and respected as a leading NYC criminal defense firm, has closed the summer with two exciting announcements.
The firm is proud to announce that it secured a probation-only resolution for a client who had been charged with homicide after a tragic hit-and-run incident last year in Yonkers. The defendant was a 28-year-old man with no criminal history and who was charged with running over a man passed out in the street during the early morning hours. The victim had been lying next to his idling, double-parked vehicle. Panicked, the client fled the scene, later ditching his car in Connecticut after stripping his license plates. A conviction would have meant years in prison for the homicide and attempted evasion. But D’Emilia emphasized the client’s lack of intent and remorse, eventually convincing the prosecutor that no malice was involved. D’Emilia’s investigation uncovered surveillance footage that demonstrated his client’s contention of a tragic accident, and not an intentional homicide.
“We were negotiating the plea with the Westchester County District Attorney for several months and are very pleased to secure this significant reduction of the charges, which affirms our client’s innocence and keeps him out of jail,” D’Emilia said. “This favorable result was achieved through in-person negotiations, as well as via virtual meetings and court hearings, demonstrating our ability to succeed amid the disruption of the pandemic.”
Monte added that the defendant had been referred to the firm by a former client, whom they had also known through involvement in their local community.
“We understand the pain and grief our clients are experiencing when they meet with us,” Monte said. “No matter the charges, we represent clients as if they are our own family. That special approach has been the key to our success and reputation for excellence in New York.”
D’Emilia Law also launched a new website, which is as remarkable as its practice. DEmiliaLaw.com recently lit up the Internet with a new take on the firm’s range of experience and accomplishments.
The new website is attractive, informative, and user-friendly. Clients can easily navigate the site to check out practice areas, client reviews, attorney profiles, case studies, and pertinent articles. The website, like the firm’s founders – Paul D’Emilia and Kendra Monte – inspires confidence during an uncertain time.
“DEmiliaLaw.com was designed to be both educational and reassuring for those needing criminal defense representation in NYC,” said founder Paul D’Emilia, who spent decades as a NYC prosecutor before launching the firm in 2015 with Monte, his wife, and co-founder. “The site is an extension of us as people – clients will feel that they have come to a law firm whose attorneys are experienced and hardworking, as well as compassionate.”
About D’Emilia Law
D’Emilia Law is one of New York’s most respected NYC boutique criminal defense law firms. Serving clients throughout the state, the firm’s founders are former NY and U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors who are renowned for the successful representation of victims accused of murder, assault, sexual crimes, DWI, drug crimes, white-collar crimes, and other crimes. The firm has achieved results for clients that include complete dismissals, reduced charges, and non-criminal dispositions, among other favorable resolutions. Visit https://www.demilialaw.com for more information.
Contact Information:
Paul D’Emilia, Co-Founder
pdemilia@demilialaw.com
Kendra Monte, Co-Founder
kmonte@demilialaw.com
Phone: 1-888-336-4542
Christopher Yang
Good2bSocial
+1 914-417-5380
email us here