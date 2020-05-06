Asha Hemrajani joins ARS Advisory Board for the Pan-Asian region

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asha Hemrajani joins ARS Advisory Board for the Pan-Asian RegionARS is excited to announce that Asha Hemrajani has joined its advisory board for the Pan-Asian region. Her addition signifies ARS’ expansion of service outside the United States.Ms. Hemrajani is a mediator and a tech entrepreneur with a career history in telecommunications, internet governance, and cybersecurity. She has successfully mediated commercial disputes, is an accredited mediator at the Singapore Mediation Centre and was named a Court-Appointed Mediator at the State Courts of Singapore. She was also appointed International Accredited Professional Mediator at the International Dispute Resolution and Risk Management Institute (IDRRMI) Hong Kong and Mediator at the Macao Mediation Centre.“Asha’s qualifications and impressive experience brings immediate credibility as we expand our organization beyond the U.S.,” said Mark Norych, president and general counsel at ARS. “Her involvement will bring awareness of ARS and our cloud-based online dispute resolution (ODR) systems and grow our client base throughout Asia. We’re proud to have her join our team.”ARS has revolutionized the field of ODR through its cloud-based platform. With its nimble and forward-thinking approach, ARS has remained open to serve all parties and the public around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.arbresolutions.com or contact us at 888-934-1777.



