Making Life Easier: Formula 88’s Commitment to Excellence and Community Amidst Worldwide Pandemic
From providing top-tier cleaning agents to supporting small businesses, Formula 88 is making a lasting change in a time of crisisMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving industries and individuals alike for over 40 years, Formula 88 has become an industry leader in environmentally safe, non-hazardous cleaning products. From their gold standard Cleaner and Degreaser to the new Rust Stain Remover and Grease Away, Formula 88 products have taken new life in 2020. Gaining industry and media attention across the nation for their revamped branding, their 2020 mission to help small businesses, and their partnership with ATV Racers Hunter Hart.
This year has presented extreme challenges for everyone, and small businesses have been hit hard. In recognition of this hardship, and commitment to community, Formula 88 began their mission to create a coalition of small businesses on Youtube with their #supportsmallbusinesses series, and sending their famous cleaner and degreaser to small businesses nation-wide.
Formula 88’s cleaner and degreaser has become a staple in households, restaurants, auto shops, janitorial services and everything in between. Versatile, effective and consciously crafted, the exclusive formula is:
Biodegradable
Noncorrosive
Non-hazardous
Non-flammable
Environmentally friendly
Where many products reign supreme in one area but lack versatility or safety, Formula 88 encompasses everything in one bottle, without sacrificing effectiveness or environmental safety. The cleaner and degreaser truly makes lives easier by working wonders on surfaces such as:
Stoves
Bathrooms
Grills
Boats
Engines
Car Rims
Bikes
Driveways and much more
Formula 88 has made it their purpose-driven mission to make lives easier through lending a helping hand, and providing the most effective, top tier cleaning agents to get rid of the mess with the best.
"Who wouldn't love the Original Formula 88? I mean, you can spray it on and literally watch the dirt melt off the machines. I use it on everything from my ATV to cleaning my grill I use on the weekends. It's honestly the best cleaner I've ever used." - Hunter Hart, Pro Racer
To view the #supportsmallbusinesses series, please visit: https://bit.ly/2HD3gRl
To learn more, or find a supplier please visit: www.formula88.com
About Formula 88
Known for their world famous cleaner and degreaser, Formula 88 has been providing industries, homeowners and individuals with top tier cleaning agents since 1979. Owned by Petruj Chemical Corp., Formula 88 is trademarked and family operated in Miami, FL. The main objective of Formula 88 has always been to provide effective cleaning products that are safe for the environment, non-hazardous, non-flammable, bio-degradable, and useful in all households and industries. This unique approach and commitment to excellence and safety is what has set Formula 88 apart for 40 years. The strategic makeup of Formula 88 products has proven to be equally as popular in households, as they are in major industries. Formula 88 can be found at Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon, CVC, Restaurant Depot and Advance Auto Parts.
Website: www.formula88.com
Instagram: @theoriginalformula88
Youtube: Formula88
For more information or press inquiries, please contact Michael Garcia at
mikegarcia@formula88.com .
Michael Garcia
Formula 88
+1 3055561271
