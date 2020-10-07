Aspire Systems launches first of its kind AI driven Application Management Services

Aspire's AI driven Application Management Services

An AI driven Application Management Services (AMS) for all your service management and support requirements

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services provider, introduces Application Management Services (AMS) led by Artificial Intelligence. Aspire AI-AMS streamlines application management through automation driven by analytics. Further it offers wide variety of application services, processes for maintaining, enhancing and managing custom applications, packaged applications or network-delivered applications.

AMS offer support services such as Application performance management, Batch monitoring, system administration and user safety management. With cognitive capabilities in AMS, Aspire AI-AMS would ensure a smooth L1 and L2 operations under application support leading to humongous cost savings and beneficial to prospective customers in reducing the ticket velocity, and provides continuous improvements.

Aspire’s AI-driven AMS is aimed at increasing the turnaround time and faster resolution. It helps in ticket prioritization decisioning and predicts business impact through analytics. Further, AI-AMS helps in predicting the volume of tickets for upcoming month or year and cost involved for a ticket.

Srinivasan Ramasamy, Vice President of Infrastructure and Application Support services at Aspire Systems says, “Aspire’s innovative AI driven Application Management Services is built on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is realized by its clients as transformational partner rather than a cost cutter. Our AI based AMS solutions provide various benefits including Service Improvement, Cost Optimization, Speed of Delivery, Innovation, Risk Reduction, Business Value, etc. The larger the adoption, much larger the benefits.”

Aspire Systems has successfully worked with the customers across the world (EU, APAC, Americas, middle-east) in different industries with specialization in Infrastructure and Application Support, Cloud Migration, DevOps Consulting and ServiceNow Implementation.

About Aspire Systems

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company works with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in specific areas of expertise. Aspire currently has over 3000 employees and 150+ customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eleventh year in a row, Aspire has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times

