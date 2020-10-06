GFP Commission Adjusts Cabin Pricing in State Parks

October 2, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission changed the fee structure for modern cabins and suites in South Dakota state parks. The formerly standard $55 or $150 per day will now have a range of $85 – $205 per day.

“The new pricing structure will allow cabins and suites to be priced more appropriately,” said Scott Simpson, director of parks for GFP. “We hope this will encourage additional use throughout the camping season.”

The commission also defined the term “suite” as it pertains to state park cabins, meaning a campsite with a wood structure that contains multiple rental units provided by the department, furnished with beds, electricity, sewer and water.

To view the finalization in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information. Audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive.