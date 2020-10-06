Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,164 in the last 365 days.

GFP Commission Adjusts Cabin Pricing in State Parks

October 2, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission changed the fee structure for modern cabins and suites in South Dakota state parks. The formerly standard $55 or $150 per day will now have a range of $85 – $205 per day. 

“The new pricing structure will allow cabins and suites to be priced more appropriately,” said Scott Simpson, director of parks for GFP. “We hope this will encourage additional use throughout the camping season.”

The commission also defined the term “suite” as it pertains to state park cabins, meaning a campsite with a wood structure that contains multiple rental units provided by the department, furnished with beds, electricity, sewer and water. 

To view the finalization in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information. Audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive.

 

View All News

You just read:

GFP Commission Adjusts Cabin Pricing in State Parks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.