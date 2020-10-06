60 Plus Association Endorses Murray for Governor

Murray Will Be A Champion For Seniors

I am very honored to have the endorsement of the 60 Plus Association. They understand as I do, that the constitutional rights of Delawareans are under assault by John Carney” — Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray announces that the 60 Plus Association has endorsed her candidacy for Governor. This comes right after former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley endorsed her candidacy. It is a further sign of the tremendous momentum that the Murray campaign is generating. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has endorsed Murray also. In their endorsement, the Association said that Murray will be a strong champion for seniors and has already demonstrated that she is a fighter for the Constitution. Legendary entertainer Pat Boone is national Spokesman for the 60 Plus Association, supporting the free enterprise system, less government regulation and a strict adherence to the Constitution.

"Julianne Murray is a strong champion of our constitutional rights,” said 60 Plus Chairman Jim Martin. “As Governor she will protect the constitutional rights of all Delawareans and be a strong champion and defender of seniors.

“I am very honored to have the endorsement of the 60 Plus Association,” said Julianne Murray. “They understand as I do, that the constitutional rights of Delawareans are under assault by John Carney and the danger that four more years of John Carney will mean.

“They have seen as I have, the utter disregard that John Carney has for our seniors in dumping COVID patients in our nursing homes,” continued Murray. “Senior citizens will not be second class citizens in a Murray Administration as they are with our current Governor.”