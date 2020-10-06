My Kratom Club Launches Brand New Loyalty Program

One of the nation’s best in providing safe all-natural supplements has unveiled a new loyalty program.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with My Kratom Club announced today the official launch of its brand new loyalty program.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Josh Samek, owner, and spokesperson for My Kratom Club. “With our brand new loyalty program, you receive free My Kratom Club points with every order. Customers can redeem their points for My Kratom Club dollars to use at our store.”

Samek went on to explain that with its brand new loyalty program, customers receive free OPMS extract 64 count capsules with any purchase of $99 or more, plus free same-day shipping (not delivery) Monday through Saturday ($50 or more).

Located in Sacramento, My Kratom Club, according to Samek, is here to provide safe all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

My Kratom Club not only provides a large variety of well-known brands, but it ships guaranteed fresh and authentic products.

As to how customers rate My Kratom Club, one customer identified as Vinny Musso, highly recommends it.

“Kratom has helped me get off opioids,” Musso stressed before adding, “Relieved my anxiety, and depression, in turn, got me off anxiety and depression prescriptions. It helps with fatigue, and it has allowed me to enjoy life and be proactive to achieve goals on a daily basis. In short, Kratom had alleviated symptoms stemming from emergency brain surgery when I was just a young lad. It changed my life within days. I just thought I’d share a short thought about the amazing positive impact this plant has had on my life.”

But Musso isn’t the only one raving about My Kratom Club. A second customer, identified as James Manus Jr., described the company as awesome.

“Great customer service, and I really appreciated all of the literature that was sent to me in regards to my question about Krave CBD Kratom,” Manus said. “I went ahead and ordered that in addition to my usual 500-count Krave Trainwreck. I’m really digging the product. And the package arrived in two days – that was quick. I just wanted to give you guys a virtual high five and thank you again for an awesome experience.”

