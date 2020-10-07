Music Xray
A Songwriter's Best Way
Music XRay: A Songwriter's Best Way is a 'How-You-Can-Do-What-I-Did' eBook that I wrote to inspire other songwriters, by describing my success in the Music Industry, made possible by Music XRay.com.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional songwriter and Music Industry success, James E. Shaw, has written an eBook to "give back" and share his success so that other songwriters "might be inspired and subsequently see real possibilities for success themselves."
— James E. Shaw
Between September 4-5, 2020, Shaw signed four (4) contracts: One with Ramshaw Records, U.K.; and three with Pop Up Music, also U.K. Dave Ramshaw, owner of Ramshaw Records, chose Shaw's song, "Just For You," for Ramshaw Records' new album, "15 Winds of Winter," released on October 1, 2020. Mark Garfield, of Pop Up Music, (U.K.) presented Shaw with three (3) contracts for "Just For You"; "Loving You Is All There Is To Me"; and "Forever From The Start," this latter co-written with renowned songwriter, Larry Cox. Pop Up Music has music-syncing projects for these three songs, by placing them in the following four domains: (1) Commercial Music Licensing; (2) Films; (3) Television; and (4) Casinos.
Shaw says, "I am very grateful to Mike McCready, co-founder of Music Xray, for their various platforms for testing a song; always providing professional feedback from Music Industry Professionals (MIPs); and constant cycles of professional opportunities presented to songwriters." Music Xray has "a banquet of services, song evaluations, strategic advisories, fan development organizing for focus group-type music evaluation, late-breaking information alerts, and timely MIP feedback...predicated on the Music Industry's thermometer: What's HOT, who WANTS it, and WHEN."
Shaw's recurrent Music Xray-generated Music Industry success began in November 2019 with WOA Radio FM-99, New York City, and WOA Ent., U.K., TWICE choosing his "My Chanukah" for radio airplay and, afterwards, for the latter's world-acclaimed "Fifth Anniversary Christmas Special 2019" album. Shaw states, "That New York City success was the result of Music Xray's mentoring me, developing me professionally." Shaw says his Music Xray song-project submission fees were extremely affordable, did not exceed $45, and were frequently less than that, depending on an MIP's project, as well as on how many song submissions Shaw made to that MIP for a stipulated musical genre. Shaw explains: "All the times I was scouring Music Xray's lists of opportunities, reading advisories, interpreting alerts, and seizing educational information were investments I was making in myself." Shaw chuckles and appears enlightened when he states, "I was actually paying myself more than I was paying Music Xray for submitting my songs to Music Industry Professionals!"
Shaw says that the objective of his eBook "is to show songwriters everywhere HOW I utilized the songwriter success platforms fundamental to the Music Xray.com mission and machine." Therefore, in his eBook Shaw says, "For songwriters to see and read, I have included copies of the contracts I signed with Ramshaw Records and Pop Up Music." Shaw also includes, among other things, copies of the printed Music Xray opportunities, alerts, and advisories. Shaw says, "Without argument, the sweetest 'sound' comes from reading the Music Xray alert: "Your Track Was Selected. Congratulations!" Shaw states that he dedicates his eBook to "songwriters everywhere." He explains: "What I have done to find my own songwriter success in the Music Industry, by putting MusicXray.com to work for me, other songwriters can do the same for themselves."
