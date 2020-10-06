Virtual keynote speaker unveils new program for thriving in a VUCA World
The Inner Game of Success - A Mindset Manual for a VUCA World
By helping you bring your own self back to the center stage as the most important component of any creation, this programme helps you take back your power as a potent creator. ”JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh has unveiled a new interactive virtual programme titled “The Inner Game of Success” that equips individuals with a powerful mindset manual for navigating through a VUCA world. Created as a toolkit of practical mind-hack techniques, this new programme aims at bringing in a fresh look at the current situation across the globe to help identify new opportunities and unveil hidden avenues. By helping you bring your own self back to the center stage as the most important component of any creation, this programme helps you take back your power as a potent creator.
— Simerjeet Singh
Simerjeet Singh shares, “Success is an inside out process. In a world that is constantly VUCA-ing, is persistently volatile, unpredictable, complex and ambiguous, the Inner Game of Success module is designed to strengthen the inner core of individuals, including cultivating the right mindset, making better decisions, identifying core weaknesses and building conviction within. This engaging keynote contains techniques and tools that I have used over the last 13 years to condition my mindset to overcome hurdles that exist inside the mind, so it becomes ready, receptive to, and welcoming of success.
The Inner Game of Success is designed to help you strengthen your inner faculties by hacking the mindset to become success-oriented. Hurdles are first dealt with inside the mind and then in the real world - and that is what this programme is all about.”
The Inner Game of Success equips entrepreneurs, professionals, business leaders, non profit leaders, social leaders, youngsters with a VUCA-world survival hand book. Recently conducted at Qualcomm Women Entrepreneurs India Network (QWEIN), the programme was very well received and saw great enthusiasm.
About Virtual Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems:
With over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, Mr. Simerjeet Singh is a highly sought after international motivational speaker and mindset coach based out of India. Singh operates under Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has travelled extensively across the globe as a motivational speaker, keynote speaker, youth coach and an impactful influencer. In 2019, Singh was recognized with the prestigious “Global Excellence Award” (GEA) in Motivational Speaking. An unconventional speaker, Singh helps leaders and organizations challenge their beliefs and thrive in a constantly changing era while encouraging others to make bold course corrections in both their personal and professional lives. His presentations cover his personal journey as well as touching on topics such as innovation, leadership, self-growth and youth empowerment. He is currently serving clients virtually from his well-equipped high-tech studio in Jalandhar.
Tarveen Kaur
Simerjeet Singh
+91 9216229268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Leadership Keynote Speaker Simerjeet Singh presenting the Leadership Excellence Keynote in English in Dubai, UAE