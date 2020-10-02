Inspirational speaker Simerjeet Singh announces the launch of his audio programs on major podcast platforms

Simerjeet Singh Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh being interviewed by Jim Grisanzio for the Oracle Developers Podcast Keynote Speaker Simerjeet Singh announces the launch of his podcast

Now available on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcats, Jio Saavn and Gaana.com

Through our podcast channels, we aim to cater to the segment of followers that are primarily multi-taskers and prefer to consume inspirational content on the go in an audio format.” — Simerjeet Singh

JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, October 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh has announced the launch of his audio programs on major podcast platforms, including Anchor.fm, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Podcasts, Apple iTunes, Breaker, Castbox, Pocket Casts, Radio Public and closer to home, Jio Saavn and Gaana.com. Available in English, Hindi and Punjabi, Simerjeet Singh’s podcast will include recordings of live presentations and workshops, studio recordings, major seminars and conferences, keynote speeches, poems, inspirational stories and interviews of inspiring individuals hosted by TeamSJS.Simerjeet Singh’s motivational podcasts will be available on demand to listeners across the globe who prefer tuning in to podcasts and inspirational audios on the go. In addition to publishing audio recordings of his existing YouTube videos, Simerjeet Singh will also be producing fresh content for his podcast, including new programs like “The Art of Making Better Choices” and “The Inner Game of Success”. For a market size that is expected to reach $41.8 billion by 2026 according to Report Linker, podcasting offers a lucrative chunk of listenership that is defined by attributes such as lesser bandwidth, multi-tasking and effective time management skills.On the occasion of the launch, Simerjeet Singh shared, “The COVID-19 lockdowns have enabled many other channels of engagement and podcasting is one of them. Through our podcast channels, we aim to cater to the segment of followers that are primarily multi-taskers and prefer to consume content on the go. Not only are we making published content from our YouTube channel available in an audio format, we are also developing rich fresh content for this segment with focus on empowering our audience to improve the quality of their lives.”Singh has also been invited as a guest speaker by many popular podcasts such as The Groundbreakers Podcast by Oracle, Funky Brain Podcast by American Motivational Speaker Dennis Berry, Success Mindset Summit by Rudi Ayden Riekstin and the Bobby Dsouza podcast.About Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems:With over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, Mr. Simerjeet Singh is a highly sought after international motivational speaker and mindset coach based out of India. Singh operates under Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has travelled extensively across the globe as a motivational speaker, keynote speaker, youth coach and an impactful influencer. In 2019, Singh was recognized with the prestigious “Global Excellence Award” (GEA) in Motivational Speaking. An unconventional speaker, Singh helps leaders and organizations challenge their beliefs and thrive in a constantly changing era while encouraging others to make bold course corrections in both their personal and professional lives. His presentations cover his personal journey as well as touching on topics such as innovation, leadership, self-growth and youth empowerment. He is currently serving clients virtually from his well-equipped high-tech studio in Jalandhar.

