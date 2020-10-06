WEYTEC Launches smartTOUCH Flex
WEYTEC launches newest smartTOUCH product, used to access, control and share sources, screens and video walls in control rooms and command centers.UNTERENGSTRINGEN, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND , October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEY Technology (WEYTEC) keyboards and consoles have written history for over 35 years. We are proud to announce smartTOUCH Flex, the newest generation of our smartTOUCH product line. The smartTOUCH Flex is a multifunctional KVM console, which can be combined with any standard keyboard and mouse. Like its big brother, the smartTOUCH keyboard, it features a modern 10.1” LCD touchscreen which is used to access, control and share sources, screens and video walls.
The smartTOUCH Flex is much more than a touchscreen. It enhances flexibility and offers freedom of design for high performance workplaces in control rooms. It can be adapted to individual workplace requirements. Operators can use presets to manage complex environments with a single touch, stream video and quickly execute application inputs. Almost anything is possible, from video integration, event visualization and telephony to enterprise-specific applications.
The unit features a multitude of interfaces (USB transparent, USB for keyboard and mouse, Ethernet with PoE+, audio, etc.) to connect peripheral devices, making it flexible and expandable. Its angle of inclination is individually adjustable. Two movable and scalable windows can be displayed in the touchscreen (picture-in-picture). It supports virtually any platform deployed in control room environments.
The smartTOUCH Flex is now available through WEYTEC entities and partners worldwide.
About WEY Technology
The WEY Group is a Swiss-based global information technology company. For over 35 years, we are the KVM-over-IP specialists for integrated workplace solutions on trading floors and in control rooms for the public safety, utilities, traffic management, aviation and process-controlled industry sectors. WEYTEC specializes in the transmission, control, distribution and display of real-time data for trading floors and control rooms around the world. WEYTEC makes it possible to switch and distribute all information sources in any combination to an unlimited number of desks, video walls and screens – in real time.
As a global player with Swiss roots, we partner with companies, public authorities and institutions to optimize information processing and modernize visualization environments. We improve the overview and organization of workplaces, and provide smart, digital functions to enhance security and perfect workflows.
WEYTEC is a one-stop supplier that develops and manufactures virtually all its KVM products and solutions in-house. First-class components, state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and Swiss workmanship guarantee the flawless quality of WEYTEC products and solutions.
