The Global Food And Beverages Market Size Will Grow At 7% CAGR To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Global Food And Beverages Industry Outlook 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food and beverages market growth is expected to grow from $5,943.8 billion in 2019 to $6,111.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The global food and beverages market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $7,527.5 billion in 2023.

Many food and beverage manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers is increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents. For instance, Pizza Hut stopped using artificial flavors and colors in its US stores in 2015.

The food and beverages market consists of sales of beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products. Companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, and package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The global food and beverages market is segmented by type into alcoholic - beverages, nonalcoholic - beverages, grain products, bakery & confectionery, other foods products, frozen and fruit & veg, dairy food, meat, poultry and seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, animal and pet food, and tobacco products. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others.

By nature, the F&B market is also segmented into organic and conventional. Subsegments covered in the food and beverages market are beer manufacturing (breweries), wine and brandy manufacturing (wineries), spirits manufacturing (distilleries), coffee and tea manufacturing, soft drink and ice manufacturing, flour, rice and malt manufacturing, other grain products manufacturing, breakfast cereal manufacturing, sugar and confectionery product manufacturing, bread and bakery product manufacturing, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla manufacturing, perishable prepared food manufacturing, snack food manufacturing, all other miscellaneous food manufacturing, frozen food manufacturing, canned/ambient food manufacturing, milk and butter manufacturing, cheese manufacturing, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy product manufacturing, ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing, meat products manufacturing, poultry manufacturing, seafood manufacturing, flavoring syrup and concentrate manufacturing, seasoning and dressing manufacturing, fats and oils manufacturing, pet food manufacturing, animal food manufacturing, cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos manufacturing, and smoking and other tobacco products manufacturing.

Major players in the food and beverage market include Nestle S.A, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo, JBS S.A., and Anheuser Busch InBev.

