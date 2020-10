Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAY: M-19

CLOSEST CITY: Emmett

ESTIMATED START DATE: Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $362,889 to rebuild the Grand Trunk Western Railroad crossing on M-19 in the village of Emmett.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This weather-dependent work will involve closing M-19 and detouring traffic via Burt Road, Keegan Road, and Dunnigan Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the ride quality at the railroad crossing.