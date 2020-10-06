Multi-Property Commercial Real Estate Auctions set by Assiter Auctioneers
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase important investment commercial properties.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces a multi-property commercial real estate auction of properties in Perryton and Wheeler, Texas, on Tuesday, October 20 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“The auction event will include construction storage on 22± acres, a car wash, a commercial corner lot, 2 commercial buildings with a 4 bedroom home, a commercial building with retail space, a commercial lot with a shop and a shop on 4± acres,” said Assiter. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase important investment commercial properties.”
Auction locations, addresses and highlights
October 20 - 1 pm - 902 SE 9th St, Perryton, Texas 79070
• Lot 1 -- W. Purcell Ave., Canadian, TX -- Former Bennett Bros. construction storage on 22.89± acres (4 tracts)
• Lot 2 -- 713 S. Ash St., Perryton, TX -- Car wash on corner lot
• Lot 3 -- 709 S. Ash St., Perryton, TX-- Commercial lot with storage on corner lot
• Lot 4 -- 800 S. Industrial Hwy., Perryton, TX -- Former JL Bryan property - 2 commercial buildings (former 50x175 welding shop and 30x50 insulated steel shop) with 4BR/1.5BA 3,500± sq. ft. brick veneer home on 1.36± acres
• Lot 5 -- 902 S.E. 9th Ave., Perryton, TX -- Former JL Bryan property - commercial building with 1,750± sq. ft. office space, 6,400± sq. ft. warehouse, and former truck stop
• Lot 6 -- 902 S.E. 9th Ave., Perryton, TX -- Commercial lot with 5000± sq. ft. shop
October 20 - 4 pm - 7775 HWY 83, Wheeler, Texas 79096
• Lot 1 -- 7775 HWY. 83, Wheeler, TX -- 4,800± sq. ft. shop on 4± acres
For information, call Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
