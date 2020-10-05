Secretary Azar Statement on Mental Health Executive Order

On Monday, the White House issued President Trump's Executive Order on Saving Lives Through Increased Support For Mental- and Behavioral-Health Needs, which orders the creation of a Coronavirus Mental Health Working Group, co-chaired by the HHS Secretary and Brooke Rollins, Acting Director of the Domestic Policy Council (or their designees), the submission of a plan by the working group for addressing mental health impacts of COVID-19, and calls for agencies to maximize support, including safe in-person services, for Americans in need of behavioral health treatment.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

"We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has created or exacerbated serious behavioral health challenges for many Americans, both adding new stresses and disrupting access to treatment. The President's Executive Order is a welcome opportunity to increase efforts to address the mental health effects of the pandemic, which have already included hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and historic flexibilities to ensure Americans can continue to receive treatment for mental illness and substance use disorders."

Read the executive order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-saving-lives-increased-support-mental-behavioral-health-needs/