Applicants Sought for Board of Bar Examiners

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Supreme Court Nominating Committee is now accepting applications from attorneys wanting to serve as members of the Board of Bar Examiners. Individuals from all islands are invited to apply.

Appointed board members will serve three-year terms beginning Nov. 1, 2020.

The Board of Examiners administers the process of admission to the Hawaii State Bar. It examines each applicant’s qualifications, knowledge of legal ethics, moral character, and administers a written examination.

Board members receive no compensation but may be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incidental to the performance of their duties.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, along with a resume by mail or email to:

Sidney Ayabe, Chair Hawaii Supreme Court Nominating Committee 1000 Bishop Street, Suite 807 Honolulu, HI 96813 Email address: sidayabe@gmail.com

The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

The Nominating Committee will provide recommendations to the Supreme Court, which makes the final selections.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

