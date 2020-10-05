Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EINSTEIN PROVEN RIGHT IN REAL LIFE AS HE RETURNS TO THE STAGE

New Play Sets Einstein Up Against Oppenheimer Over the Atomic Bomb

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first verifiable photos of a “black hole” have once again proven Albert Einstein’s relativity theory to be correct. And, in the fictional science world, Einstein is once again debating J. Robert Oppenheimer over the morality of building the atomic bomb.

Dallas playwright Mark Oristano’s THE IMPACT OF THE GADGET ON CIVILIZATION, which had a successful two-week run in September, is being brought back for another stream run by IMPRINT Theatreworks of Dallas. And the play is a personal one for Oristano, whose maternal grandfather worked to bring Einstein to the U.S. from Nazi Germany in the early 30’s.

“My grandfather was a top Wall Street lawyer from the 20’s through the 50’s. But it wasn’t until long after he was gone that I learned he had been instrumental in both bringing Einstein out of Nazi Germany to the U.S., and building the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, where Einstein spent the last part of his career.”

“I always thought it amazing that we had this genius of geniuses in America, but he was not involved in the Manhattan Project to build the atomic bomb. He was, however, longtime friends with the project director, Dr. Robert Oppenheimer. So, in ‘what if’ playwright mode, I wondered what would happen if Einstein wangled an invitation in March of 1945 to Los Alamos, New Mexico, and spent a day trying to convince Oppenheimer to make sure the bomb was a dud.”

The result, The Impact of the Gadget on Civilization, will be shown once more in online streaming form, produced by Dallas theater company IMPRINT Theatreworks. The streaming schedule runs from now through October 17th. Your 12$ ticket will allow you to watch the show at your convenience, 24/7. Tickets are available at www.imprinttheatreworks.org.

An ensemble-driven company, IMPRINT Theatreworks dedicate each of their seasons to providing unique and thought-provoking theatre while uniting and engaging the community. IMPRINT remains committed to providing a safe space for artists to work together to create, with intention toward inclusivity and collaboration. We promise to not allow hate to define this critical moment.

