IF PEOPLE CAN’T GO TO THEATER – BRING THEATER TO THE PEOPLE
Texas Theatre Company Digs Deep Into History, Physics, & the BombDALLAS, TX, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artists at IMPRINT Theatreworks have watched the pandemic keep people from going to the theater. But that’s no reason theater can’t go to the people. So IMPRINT, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, will be presenting their latest original production, The Impact of the Gadget on Civilization, as an online streaming show beginning September 17th.
Filming a three-man show will require some special Covid-19 precautions during production, and artistic director Ashley White says more than ordinary rules are being put in place.
“At IMPRINT, we put the physical and emotional safety of our team first. Prior to filming, the team spent months researching, consulting, and strategizing guidelines to ensure the safest atmosphere.”
The Impact of the Gadget on Civilization, by Dallas playwright Mark Oristano, imagines what might have happened had physicist Albert Einstein met with Manhattan Project director Robert Oppenheimer in March, 1945, to convince him to make sure the atomic bomb wouldn’t work. The two scientists challenge each other intellectually and, in the end, through a mathematical game, to see whose argument will prevail.
The streaming schedule runs from September 17th through the 26th, at 8pm US Central time each night. Tickets are available at www.imprinttheatreworks.org.
An ensemble-driven company, IMPRINT Theatreworks dedicates each of their seasons to providing unique and thought-provoking theatre while uniting and engaging the community. IMPRINT remains committed to providing a safe space for artists to work together to create, with intention toward inclusivity and collaboration. We promise to not allow hate to define this critical moment.
