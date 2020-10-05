North Dakota Receives State Financial Reporting Award

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 8:00am

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2019 comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

“A number of fiscal professionals across state government work with us to gather and provide information for the CAFR,” said Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette. “We are grateful for their assistance, which makes it possible for the small team at the Office of Management and Budget to prepare the state’s CAFR in a manner that meets the highest standards, as acknowledged by the GFOA.”

Morrissette added that financial transparency continues to be a priority for the state, and the CAFR provides a complete look at the financial condition of the state.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. This is North Dakota’s 28th straight year receiving this award.

The CAFR is required to be completed annually by the Office of Management and Budget under NDCC 54-44-04.14.