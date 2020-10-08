STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Brazil
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Brazil. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national and State of São Paulo EHS requirements, was previously updated in July 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is July 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
• CONSEMA Normative Deliberation No. 01/2018 of November 13, 2018 (Deliberação Normativa CONSEMA Nº 01/2014, de 23 de abril de 2014) sets typology for municipal environmental licensing of enterprises and activities that cause or may cause environmental impact at the local level, under the terms of Article 9, item XIV, paragraph “A”, of the Federal Complementary Law No. 140/2011. This Deliberation repealed and replaced CONSEMA Normative Deliberation 1 of April 23, 2014.
• Normative Instruction IBAMA No. 4, of February 14, 2018 (Instrução Normativa Nº 4, de 14 de fevereiro de 2018) February 14, 2018 regulates the control of imports of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) and mixtures containing HCFC, in compliance with Decision XIX / 6 of the Montreal Protocol, and takes other measures.
• Resolution ANVISA – RDC No. 222 of March 28, 2018 (Resolução da Diretoria Colegiada – ANVISA RDC Nº 222, de 28 de março de 2018) March 28, 2018 regulates the Good Practices of Health Care Waste Management and gives other arrangements. This Resolution repealed and replaced the ANVISA Resolution No. 306 of December 7, 2004.
• Ordinance MMA No. 280 of June 29, 2020 (Portaria Nº 280, de 29 de junho de 2020) June 29, 2020 regulates Articles 56 and 76 of Decree No. 7,404, of December 23, 2010 and Article 8 of Decree No. 10,388, of June 5, 2020 establishes the National Waste Transport Manifest (MTR) as a management tool and declaratory document for the implementation of the waste management plan, provides for the National Solid Waste Inventory, and complements Ordinance No. 412, of June 25, 2019.
• ANA Resolution No. 1,938 of October 30, 2017 (Resolução ANA Nº 1.938 de 30 de outubro de 2017 provides for procedures for requesting and evaluating criteria for preventive grants and the right to use water resources. This Resolution repealed and replaced ANA Resolution No. 219 of June 6, 2005.
• CB Technical Instruction No. 3/2019, Glossary of Fire Safety Terms, of April 4, 2019, (Instrução Técnica CB Nº 3/2019, Terminologia de segurança contra incêndio) provides definitions of terms used in the other Technical Instructions cited in this protocol section. This Technical Instruction repealed and replaced the CB Technical Instruction No. 3/2018 of March 15, 2018.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
