Jared VanderMeer Releases Debut Marketing Strategy Book, If You Sell You Lose

A top selling digital marketing book by Jared VanderMeer

Sell more and build an audience by creating value within your marketing strategy.

Value is always going to equal value, that is one marketing approach that will never change.” — Jared VanderMeer

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 31, 2020, marketing expert and debut author Jared VanderMeer released his non-fiction marketing book, If You Sell, You Lose . The book was released to excellent reviews and initial sales and is available for purchase on Amazon as a paperback for a price of $19.95 (CAD). A hardcover version of the book will become available for purchase in the fall of 2020.The book is a strong addition to Jared’s database of marketing content, which includes the Talk to JV podcast, a series of instructional marketing videos on YouTube, and the JV blog. Running throughout all of his original content is his unique personal philosophy on marketing, which has helped numerous businesses of all sizes and industries shape their marketing strategies and build long-term value for their brands.About the BookIf You Sell, You Lose takes a non-traditional approach to marketing and sales strategies. JV examines how brands have been passing up incredible growth opportunities by focusing on aspects of marketing that are out of date. The rapid rate of development of marketing tools has led brands and businesses to fall behind more quickly than ever. JV’s book provides a complete strategy for marketing in the digital age.The book outlines why focusing on value over sales, people over products, and stories over features earns brands more fans, followers, and views. Using easily recognizable examples of brands from across the world, Jared outlines why some brands have survived through the first decades of the digital ages, and why others have failed.About Jared VandermeerJared VanderMeer (JV) is a digital marketing specialist, public speaker, Canadian content creator, and entrepreneur. He’s also the creative muse and pioneering spirit behind Magnolias Consulting Group in Canada. From podcasting and videos to blogs and books, Jared is dedicated to driving home the importance of value-based marketing in our modern digital era.About Magnolias ConsultingMagnolias Consulting Group is a full-service marketing agency with headquarters in Edmonton, AB, Canada. The Magnolias Consulting Group client list includes local and national brands with marketing strategies and services that encompass branding, websites, video production, content writing, graphic design, traditional marketing, and social media management in Edmonton.

