Traffic Merging onto Route 22/522 to Encounter Stop Condition

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its Route 22 paving project in Mifflin County. This project will improve ride quality and extend the life of more than five miles of roadway in Derry and Granville Townships as well as Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting tomorrow, traffic exiting Route 22 westbound and merging onto Route 22/522 toward Mount Union will encounter a stop sign at the end of the ramp. This will allow crews to complete spall repairs and joint repairs to the acceleration lane. Traffic will be required to stop at the end of the ramp and wait for a break in traffic before merging. This pattern will be in place during daylight hours and is scheduled to be completed in 2 days.

The existing lane closures of Route 22/522 is expected to be lifted mid-week. Once lifted, motorists will still encounter daytime lane closures throughout the work zone while crews complete joint, seal and spall repairs. These closures will only be in effect while crews are working.

Drivers will also encounter daytime lane closures at the bridge spanning Route 1005 (Electric Avenue) as crews work to complete joint repairs.

Several sections on Route 22 have seen work as part of this project. The entire work zone stretches from the Caldwell Hill Road intersection to the Walnut Street exit on Route 322. Motorists are urged to stay alert for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work area. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as work shifts locations.

Overall work consists of milling, paving, concrete pavement patching, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

# # #