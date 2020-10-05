State Rep. Carl O. Sherman Sr. urges North Texas to provide input into how judges are selected in Texas

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (109) urges residents locally and statewide to provide input into how judges are selected in the state to the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection (TCJS). The Commission was created in 2019 by the 86th Texas Legislature to study and review the method by which statutory county court judges, including probate court judges; district judges; and appellate justices and judges are selected for office in Texas in accordance with House Bill 3040.

David Beck, Chair of the Committee will lead the public hearing along with the eight-member Legislative and six-member citizen Commission hearing public testimony on how Texans feel about the procedure of a judge’s selection in the state.

As a member of the Commission and as a Representative in Dallas County, he is personally urging North Texans to participate in the public hearing.

“It is very important to consider and strive for a fair and effective selection of judges here in the Dallas area and across the state,” Sherman said. “I was honored to be selected on this new commission as the lone Freshman representative last year when the Commission was formed. As a representative for the people I take the task of being a voice for my constituents and the people of Texas very seriously. That being said, I believe it is important we listen and apply what Texans have to say about this very important selection process and we want to hear from you. We need to hear from you.”

The Zoom public hearing will take place on Tuesday, October 6th beginning at 2:00 pm. Registrants will be allotted 5 minutes to speak and the public is invited to view the meeting as well. Register to speak: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DallasTestimonyRegistration Link to view: https://www.youtube.com/user/TexasCourtAdmin

