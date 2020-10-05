Governor seeks nominees for New Mexico Tech board of regents

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced that it is soliciting applications for two positions on the board of regents for the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

Applicants for the positions must be registered voters in New Mexico. The governor’s appointees to boards of regents must be confirmed by the New Mexico state Senate.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m on Tuesday, October 20.

Applicants are asked to send a resume, letter of interest, and letters of recommendation to Melissa Salazar, Director of Boards and Commissions, at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.