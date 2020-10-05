Family Wellness Day at Nevada Partners
Providing basic preventative medical screenings to residents in the West Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood
We must be our own best advocate and ensure that we eat properly, manage our weight, understand our medical history, reduce our risk factors, and seek appropriate medical care." Saturday, October 10 from 10 AM – 2 PM
— Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson
Nevada Partners, 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
The West Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood’s Healthy Children, Families and Communities Pillar will host Family Wellness Day, a safe, socially-distanced, in-person event at Nevada Partners. Many of southern Nevada’s premier health providers will be on hand, including Dignity Health, Immunize Nevada, Mingo Health Solutions, Future Smiles, Anthem, Three Square, the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, UNLV Public Health, and the Southern Nevada Health District.
Residents can expect to receive flu shots, anxiety screenings, blood pressure screening, dental checks, pre-diabetes assessments, and free food. Additionally, the event will feature voter registration, local job opportunities and financial education. Special guests include Governor Steve Sisolak, Congressman Steven Horsford, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Assemblywoman Kasina Boone, and Assemblyman William McCurdy III.
The purpose of this event is to provide basic preventative medical screenings to residents in the West Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood by ensuring that families receive the nutrition, exercise, and education in order to show up to work and school in optimal condition. People of color with underlying conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and other conditions are twice as likely to die due to COVID-19. Moreover, Black people remain 1.5 times more likely to be uninsured, have low-income, and poor health compared to other ethnicities. This is why an event like this is so important to the community.
