Free Food, Masks and COVID-19 Testing for the West Las Vegas Community
On Saturday, Nevada Partners is hosting the Summertime Get Down, a drive-thru resource fair to safely help residents with COVID-19 relief and recovery.
Nevada Partners is hosting the Summertime Get Down, a drive-thru resource fair for the community on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. In order to help residents with COVID-19 relief and recovery, this event will treat the community to free resources as residents stay safely in their cars and drive-thru a defined path in the 10-acre parking lot stopping at different stations and greeted by various community partners. Nevada Partners is located at 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030.
Resources include:
• A free, delicious dinner from Simply Pure;
• Free COVID-19 testing from the Southern Nevada Health District;
• Free masks from Assemblyman William McCurdy II and 100 Black Men of Las Vegas; and
• Free blood-pressure screening from health providers.
Additionally,
• MPower 360 will be registering individuals to vote;
• Anthem will be helping residents get registered for Medicaid; and
• Nevada Partners will provide job leads from Allegiant Stadium, resources for mortgage and utility assistance, and much more!
The primary purpose of this event is to provide low-income communities with the resources they need to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our free interventions will eliminate the cost of testing, PPE, food, and other social and economic supports for families that have been affected by chronic unemployment or job loss due to COVID-19.
“Events like this are completely in our wheelhouse. We work with more than 50 community partners daily to reduce inequities across critical life domains such as health, education, employment, housing, and social justice,” says executive director, Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson.
About Nevada Partners
Nevada Partners is leading the West Las Vegas Promise Neighborhood, a bold initiative to reduce structural and institutional inequities at scale, which cause disparities along the fault lines of race. Nevada Partners is working with a diverse coalition of multi-sector leaders in order to develop and advance a common agenda that uses structural interventions to address issues that disproportionately strip wealth from low-income communities of color and affect economic opportunities and outcomes across generations.
For more information, please call the event organizer, Larmaya Kilgore, at 702.844.8000.
