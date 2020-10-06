Aleddra Is Now A World Class Lighting Innovator
Aleddra was ranked 30th in the TOP US Lighting Patent Assignees in 2019 amongst all companies in the world.
Aleddra has over 15 US patents per engineer, which makes it the NO. 1 innovator in LED lighting industry in the world.”RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based high-tech lighting company, is pleased to announce that it was ranked 30th in the TOP US Lighting Patent Assignees in 2019 amongst all companies in the world. Here is a list of TOP US Lighting Patent Assignees in 2019.
— Matthew Maa
According to Dr. Matthew Maa, VP Sale & Marketing, “If using the metric on the total number of awarded patents thus far per R&D engineer, Aleddra has over 15 US patents per engineer. Unabashedly, this makes us the NO. 1 innovator in LED lighting industry in the world, excluding non-practicing entities (IP holding companies). We take great pride in such accomplishment. Aleddra pledges to continue its technology drive for the benefit of its distributor partners, customers, and end users in all sectors and geographic areas.”
