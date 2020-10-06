Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aleddra Is Now A World Class Lighting Innovator

US Lighting Patents in 2019

Aleddra was ranked 30th in the TOP US Lighting Patent Assignees in 2019 amongst all companies in the world.

Aleddra has over 15 US patents per engineer, which makes it the NO. 1 innovator in LED lighting industry in the world.”
— Matthew Maa
RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based high-tech lighting company, is pleased to announce that it was ranked 30th in the TOP US Lighting Patent Assignees in 2019 amongst all companies in the world. Here is a list of TOP US Lighting Patent Assignees in 2019.

According to Dr. Matthew Maa, VP Sale & Marketing, “If using the metric on the total number of awarded patents thus far per R&D engineer, Aleddra has over 15 US patents per engineer. Unabashedly, this makes us the NO. 1 innovator in LED lighting industry in the world, excluding non-practicing entities (IP holding companies). We take great pride in such accomplishment. Aleddra pledges to continue its technology drive for the benefit of its distributor partners, customers, and end users in all sectors and geographic areas.”

For innovated products from Aleddra, please check out the following webpages:

• IES Recognition: https://www.aleddra.com/ies-recognition/ (First air-disinfection panel light introduced in 2018)
Wellness Lighting: https://www.aleddra.com/wellness-lighting/ (Over 10 US patents & applications)
Emergency LED Lighting: https://www.aleddra.com/emergency-lighting/ (Over 10 US patents & applications)

Remember to sign-up Aleddra Emergency LED Lighting webinar to learn the best practices on the subject at: https://www.aleddra.com/webinar-sign-up-form/

For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.

