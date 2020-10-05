Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-
EIGHT OF 11 COVID-19 DEATHS ADDED DUE TO UPDATED INFORMATION
(HONOLULU) – Eleven COVID-19 death on Oahu are being reported by the state today with eight of the deaths occurring between August 15 – Sept. 15, 2020. Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.
- 3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
- 1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
- 1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home
- 3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
- 1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
- 2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
DOH is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases today as detailed below.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 3, 2020
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|87
|11,452
|Hawai‘i
|43
|795
|Maui
|3
|375
|Kaua‘i
|0
|59
|Moloka‘i
|0
|19
|Lānaʻi
|0
|0
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|0
|34
|Total Cases
|133
|12,734
|Deaths
|11
|153
7-Day Averages
|
Daily New Cases
(change from previous day)
|
% Lab Positive
(change from previous day
|Statewide
|102 (-3)
|2.8% (-0.1)
|O‘ahu
|92 (-4)
|3.8% (-0.1)
|Hawai‘i
|9 (+1)
|1.7% (+2)
|Kaua’i
|0 (+0.0)
|0.2% (-0.3)
|Maui
|0 (+0.0)
|0.1% (-0.0)
*Reflects cases newly reported to DOH and all tests performed with a result date from the 7-day period of 9/25-10/1.
