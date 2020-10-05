Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-

EIGHT OF 11 COVID-19 DEATHS ADDED DUE TO UPDATED INFORMATION 

(HONOLULU) – Eleven COVID-19 death on Oahu are being reported by the state today with eight of the deaths occurring between August 15 – Sept. 15, 2020.  Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

  • 3 men, 50-59 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 man, 70-79 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 man, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at home
  • 3 men, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 1 woman, 60-69 yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized
  • 2 women, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

DOH is reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases today as detailed below.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 3, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 87 11,452
Hawai‘i 43 795
Maui 3 375
Kaua‘i 0 59
Moloka‘i 0 19
Lānaʻi 0 0
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 34
Total Cases 133 12,734
Deaths    11 153

 

7-Day Averages 

  Daily New Cases  

(change from previous day) 

 % Lab Positive 

(change from previous day 
Statewide 102 (-3) 2.8% (-0.1)
O‘ahu 92 (-4) 3.8% (-0.1)
Hawai‘i 9 (+1)  1.7% (+2)
Kaua’i 0 (+0.0) 0.2% (-0.3)
Maui 0 (+0.0) 0.1% (-0.0)

*Reflects cases newly reported to DOH and all tests performed with a result date from the 7-day period of 9/25-10/1.

Hawaiicovid19.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer [email protected] (808) 636-8194

