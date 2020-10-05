Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,035 in the last 365 days.

Logan, McIntosh County courthouses limiting access to the public

The County Commission has closed the Logan County Courthouse as of Oct. 5. People will need to call the office that they want to visit and make an appointment.

As of Oct. 2, the McIntosh County Courthouse is closed again.  The public may call the office that they have business with and then they may come in with a mask on.

The Emmons County courthouse is on lock down again starting Sept. 17.  

Benson County went back to lock down effective Aug. 13 and requires all patrons wear masks.

The Nelson County courthouse closed to the public starting Aug. 7. The Commissioners have made an allowance to hold court if necessary and appointments will be made to come into the courthouse for business.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, the Pembina County Courthouse and all administration buildings began locking the entrance doors to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Offices will remain open and business will be preferred to be done by phone or email. This was evaluated on July 30, 2020 by the Pembina County Board of Commissioner Chair and a decision was made to have limited access protocol to all county offices until further notice.

If you need to contact a Pembina County department, see the list below. Please call in advance to ensure the individual you are attempting to contact will be available.

Parcel and Mail deliveries can be made by contacting the department at the phone numbers below.

If you are unable to contact by phone, please leave the parcel outside the door as employees will monitor the area.

 

Department Contact

Phone Extension

Auditor

265-4231

Clerk of Court/Recorder

265-4373

District Court

265-8783

Domestic Violence

265-8686

Emergency Management

265-4849

Highway

265-4208

IT/GIS

265-5111

Juvenile Services

265-8722

Maintenance

265-8737

NDSU Extension Service

265-8411

Public Health

265-4248

Sheriff’s Office

265-4122

State’s Attorney

265-4334

Tax Director

265-4697

Veteran's Service

265-4460

Victim Witness

265-5181

Water Resource District

265-4511

WIC

265-4764

911 Communications

265-8222

You just read:

Logan, McIntosh County courthouses limiting access to the public

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.