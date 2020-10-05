WORLD IMPACT PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES CHILD TRAFFICKING DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL: "STOLEN INNOCENCE"
With Child Trafficking at epidemic levels, this timely and compelling Documentary is one of the most important of this generation.
When the top Film and Television Executives, Directors and Producers sat down with CLF we were all moved to the point that we knew that this was a documentary we were morally obligated to Produce”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here are just a few staggering facts about child trafficking:
— Mark Allan, Executive Producer
* There’s over 40 million victims of the human trafficking globally today. 25% are children.
* The average age of child victims is 12-14 years old. Some are as young as 3 years old.
* A child is sold for sex approximately 20-30 times per day.
* This is the fastest growing and second largest criminal enterprise in the world generating over $150.2 Billion illegal profits per year. And in 2019, over half (51.6%) of the criminal human tracking cases active in the US were sex tracking cases involving only children.
One organization, Children's Liberation Foundation, is dedicated to not only exposing and eradicating this heinous blight on society...but supporting teams of Specialists to go undercover (into situations so dangerous, elite Special Force training is required) right into the lion's den. Beyond their outstanding work in preventing, trafficking, protecting children from trafficking, and prosecuting those who violate trafficking laws, they also believe that, by sharing inspirational stories of real children being rescued that millions of good, influential people will unite in this important cause.
It is with that in mind that World Impact Productions (WIP), the world's most prolific International Film and Television Charitable Foundation, has pulled together some of the very best Production and Creative talent in both industries to tell their story.
WIP's hand picked team of Industry Superstars for this Project includes:
* Brett Morgen - Producer
* Nanfu Wang - Cinematographer
* Joseph Berlinger - Director
Working with the world's most talented Film and Television talent, WIP creates powerful films and programming that can have a substantive impact on the world. And this Documentary about CLF is their next world impacting Production.
In Pre-Production since March of 2019, this Documentary will be a 4 Part "Made For Netflix" Short Series called "Stolen Innocence" ... and will reveal the sinister world of Child Trafficking, and the heroic efforts of CLF and their team of Child Rescue Specialists to save these forgotten children.
Now more than ever, children need protection from predatory criminals who turn the vulnerability and desperation of their victims into big business. Human trafficking — the buying and selling of people for exploitative purposes — thrives in times of conflict and crisis, according to a recent study of 142 countries released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Whether it is the trafficking of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the exploitation of Central American migrants bound for the United States, the sexual enslavement of women and girls in Europe, or the forced labor of sub-Saharan Africans or refugees from the Middle East, desperate families and individuals often feel they have little choice but to risk exploitation in an effort to survive.
"That's why, when some of the top Film and Television Executives, Directors, Producers and Cinematographers in the country sat down with the Staff at CLF", said Mark Allan, Executive Producer at World Impact Productions, "we were all moved to the point that we knew that this was a documentary we were morally obligated to Produce".
The 4 Part Documentary is targeted to be complete and ready for Distribution by May 2021.
Lisa Meyers
OMD prm
+1 305-974-1346
email us here