New Safety and Communication App for Classrooms Meets Unique Community Needs

Own Your Safety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst rising concerns over classroom safety and the increasing need for streamlined classroom communication , tensions are high as kids head back to school. With the added stress of children returning to classes during a worldwide pandemic, there is a real need for a new hybrid classroom app. In response, GPost Corporation meets this need with the single most essential app for classrooms this year.Meeting the critical demands of today's classrooms, the gpost app allows secure communication between individuals and groups in seconds. From classroom reminders and parent-teacher conferences to active shooter notifications, gpost meets every classroom communication need. Unique to the gpost app, alerts can also be triggered based on geographic location, allowing anyone concerned about the school's safety to receive instant notifications regarding issues that affect a specific location, such as a school campus, home, or public building. Notifications could include early school dismissals, natural disasters, utility interruptions, transportation issues, active shooter alerts, or shelter in place orders. This unique geolocation feature is critical in managing emergency situations."In an emergency, I believe having a good communication platform is just as important as your weapon itself," says Lenny DePaul. A former commander with the United States Marshals Service, he endorses gpost. He utilizes the app for his own personal use. "The free gpost app is groundbreaking. It gives people a more direct way to get help and maintain consistent communication with their loved ones and those people in a position to offer assistance during emergencies."The GPost Corporation is offering free Notification Publishing Accounts for all school systems, PTA organizations, and teachers to help ensure students' safety during these unprecedented times. The app is free for all individuals to use for personal safety, geolocation notification alerts, and secure messaging services. Students, parents, teachers, coaches, school support staff, and school administration use the gpost app daily to stay in the know and own their safety while on campus and off.When a teenage student in Australia was involved in a car accident, he used his gpost emergency alert function to get life-saving help. The app sent his GPS coordinates and a request for help to emergency services and his emergency contacts- with the press of a button.The gpost app is set to revolutionize classroom communication and safety procedures in 2020.About gpost: A globally patented intelligent messaging platform, gpost is the communication app of the future. Partnered with agencies like FEMA, it provides crucial information delivery over a military-grade encrypted platform in seconds. The unique app allows users to set up location-based alerts to stay in the know about locations that matter most to them. This closed-loop messaging system securely offers individual and group messaging to meet the community's needs. Area Alerts also provide an added level of personal security using the panic button to get help when you need it most. Backed by law enforcement, school systems, and well-known corporations, the gpost app is the next wave in communication platform apps. Get it today on the Google Play Store or Apple Store or learn more by visiting the gpost website

The gpost app Goes Back to School