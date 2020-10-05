Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,003 in the last 365 days.

*Updated with Suspect Images* Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 6500 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the 6500 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:05 am, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and forced the victim to drive to a bank to withdraw US currency. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle taken by the suspects, described as a 4-door, red Toyota Corolla with the Maryland license plate number 1CV2126, can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

*Updated with Suspect Images* Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 6500 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.