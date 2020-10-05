Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:05 pm, the suspect assaulted the victim with an expandable metal baton at the listed location. The suspect was apprehended by responding Fifth District officers. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, 37 year-old Tracy Jerome Williams, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.