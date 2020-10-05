Governor Bullock Highlights Critical Infrastructure Investments as 70 Construction Projects Begin Across Montana

Governor Steve Bullock today visited critical infrastructure projects to improve the Lockwood Sewer and Water District and the early construction of the Yellowstone River Bridge segment of the Billings Bypass to highlight how infrastructure investments across the state are supporting economic vitality and fostering good-paying jobs.

“We are making long-term investments in urban and rural communities across Montana that bring quality jobs to the area and make critical updates that will sustain economic growth,” Governor Bullock said. “These projects are making our communities safer and build a strong future for Montana that will benefit generations to come.”

The Lockwood sewer project was made possible in part by a suite of infrastructure bills signed by Governor Bullock in 2019 to fund nearly $400 million in long overdue sewer, water, bridges, buildings, and other public works projects.

The legislation marked the first time the legislature has agreed to a comprehensive statewide bond package in over a decade. Last week, the state sold $52.2 million in bonds at historically low rates to continue moving forward with infrastructure projects. Over $32 million in existing bonds were refinanced to take advantage of lower interest rates and save taxpayers $7 million.

The legislation included investments in a new Montana Heritage Center, the renovation of Romney Hall at Montana State University, a new Dental Clinic, Assisting and Hygiene Lab at Great Falls College, 14 replaced or repaired bridges, and 51 water, wastewater and storm system projects.

The Billings Bypass is a $100 million project funded with a federal and matching state funds. The project is led by the Montana Department of Transportation. Construction on the Yellowstone River Bridge segment has just recently commenced and will finish in 2021.

There are currently over 70 infrastructure projects under construction across the state.