Careficient Announces the Acquisition of Complia Health’s IGEA home health agency management system
JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Announces the Acquisition of Complia Health’s IGEA product
IGEA will join Careficient, expanding Careficient’s software-as-a-solution (SaaS) offerings and reach to wider range of Healthcare customers
Jensen Beach Florida – October 1st, 2020 – Careficient, a leader in home health, hospice and private duty agency management SaaS solutions, announced it has completed its acquisition from Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, all the stock of Indura Systems, Inc., the owner of the Igea home health software solution. Under the agreement, Careficient will assume all operations of the Igea business effective October 1, 2020.
“IGEA and its team are great additions to Careficient’s growing SaaS business. Our goal is to help home health, hospice and private duty providers better manage their business and improve the lives of their patients as an aging population shifts to homecare and other lower-cost settings,” said Bill Creach, Founder and CEO of Careficient. We look forward to welcoming the talented and committed employees on the Igea team, and for Careficient to continue a positive relationship with Complia Health moving forward as two key providers in the home health and hospice industries.”.
About Complia Health
Complia Health is a leading provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Thousands of home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care, and community care locations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to their clients. Complia Health’s innovative products are supported by an industry-leading team of health and technology experts located in the United States. To learn more, visit www.compliahealth.com.
About Careficient
Careficient was founded in 2017 and is located in Jensen Beach Florida. Careficient provides technology solutions to home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. Our goal has always been to provide a SaaS system for agency owners and managers that would work efficiently for their unique needs, help the Agency stay in compliance with state and federal regulations and expediated the billing and collection for the service they provide. Careficient’s SaaS Agency Management products are supported by a US based team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience. To learn more, visit www.careficient.com
Bill Creach
