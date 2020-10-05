OM 19-40 Durfee v. Tiverton Town Council – Violation found
The Complainant alleged that the Town Council violated the OMA when the posted agenda failed to adequately inform the public of the nature of the business to be discussed. Based on the undisputed evidence, we concluded that the relevant agenda item failed to adequately inform the public of the discussion and action that took place at the meeting. We determine that there was insufficient evidence of a willful or knowing violation and that injunctive relief was not appropriate. VIOLATION FOUND.