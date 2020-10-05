Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Crack and Joint Sealing Continues Tuesday Night Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing crack and joint sealing activities on various roadways in Allegheny County will continue Tuesday night, October 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions for this mobile operation will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Tuesday, October 20 as crews from Concrete Coring Company Inc. conduct crack and joint seal activities in the following locations in Allegheny County:

  • I-376 (Parkway East) in various municipalities between Swissvale and Monroeville

  • McKnight Road (Route 4003) in McCandless Township between Peebles Road and Route 19

  • The Boulevard of the Allies in the City of Pittsburgh between Commonwealth Place and Grant Street

  • Braddock Avenue in various municipalities between the Lincoln Highway and O’Connell Boulevard

  • I-279 (Parkway North) in various municipalities between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Camp Horne Road

  • Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Route 1046) in Frazer Township between Tawney Run Road and Galleria Drive

  • Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 2073) in various municipalities between the Hulton Bridge and Route 130

  • Route 8 in various municipalities between the Highland Park Bridge and Butler County

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the areas.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

