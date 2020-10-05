CFO Jimmy Patronis: Prepare Now for Tropical Storm Delta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Delta is predicted to strengthen and threaten the Florida Panhandle as early as Friday, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis urges Floridians to prepare immediately. For hurricane-related resources and information, visit CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website that serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "I urge Florida Panhandle residents to prepare now for Tropical Storm Delta as this storm moves quickly towards the warmer Gulf waters this week and could possibly impact the Panhandle by Friday as a major hurricane. We’re just days away from the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael and these communities remember all too well how quickly a storm can change course and strengthen, leaving little to no time to prepare. While many of our Panhandle communities are also working to recover from Hurricane Sally, now is the time to make vital preparations that can help ensure you and your family can weather this storm safely and recover quickly. Visit PrepareFL.com now for important disaster preparedness information and tips. Don’t wait, it may be too late.”

Disaster Preparedness Tips

• Gather all insurance, financial and other important financial documentation. In the frantic hours before a storm, it is easy to forget that the loss of important papers and documents can make recovering from a disaster more difficult. Take time now to gather your important insurance and financial documents and put them in a plastic bag or waterproof safety box for safe keeping.

• Conduct a home inventory. Compile a video home inventory by using your smartphone to walk through your home and narrate what is being recorded including value or replacement costs. Email it to yourself for easy retrieval later.

• Understand the flood claims process. After the storm, it is important to know the flood claims process and report the loss to your insurance agent or your insurance company as soon as possible.

Visit PrepareFL.com for more information and to start your storm plan today. CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

