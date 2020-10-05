CBD Emporium Celebrates Second Anniversary - Rapidly growing Southwest retailer eyes nationwide expansion

Fast Growing Retailer CBD Emporium Celebrates Second Anniversary

PHOENIX, AZ, US, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it celebrates its two-year anniversary, CBD Emporium, the fastest growing, most progressive CBD retailer in the Southwest is rolling out plans for a nationwide expansion.

In just two years, CBD Emporium grew from its first store in Arizona to 25 stores across the Southwest. The company plans to expand into the Las Vegas metro area, the Midwest and the South in the coming year.

“In a time when so many businesses, especially retail, are struggling, we’re excited to continue the growth that CBD Emporium has enjoyed since its inception,” said John Flanders, CBD Emporium CEO. “Customers are drawn to our full-service model where they can speak one-on-one with a CBD consultant and actually try or test many of our products in store,” he said.

“Not only are we bringing new wellness options into communities, we’re helping local economies during these challenging times,” added Colin Schneider, of CBD Emporium. Schneider was the retail chain’s first employee.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with more than 25 retail locations throughout the Southwest. CBD Emporium stores offer shoppers an upscale environment and are open to the general public. No medical marijuana card is required for entry or purchases of CBD. The stores carry CBD topicals, tinctures, capsules, edibles, supplements and more.

The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands, and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. Its success is attributed to both its quality product lines and its knowledgeable staff that is able to help customers find the right product for their particular wellness goals.

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

