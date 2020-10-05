HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir to Participate in the World Health Organization Executive Board Special Session on COVID-19

The World Health Organization is hosting a special session of its Executive Board (EB) to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and response. HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, M.D., will lead a small delegation from the United States attending the meeting through a virtual platform. In addition to HHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development will participate in the EB Special Session. The EB Special Session agenda includes a report by the Director General and the Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme as well as other COVID-19-focused items. While the U.S. government prepares for U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, the United States will in the interim continue to contribute to the WHO to strengthen discussions and advocate for a WHO that is independent, impartial and transparent in all of its operations and activities.

Background

Admiral Brett Giroir was confirmed as the U.S. Member of the WHO Executive Board on May 7, 2020 by the United States Senate.

"Admiral Giroir is a superbly qualified science and public health leader, perfectly suited to represent the United States on the WHO Executive Board. We are grateful to the Senate for confirming him at such a crucial time for global health cooperation. The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear the longstanding need to focus WHO on information sharing and coordination during disease outbreaks, and Admiral Giroir will play a key role as the United States works with nations around the world to reform WHO with that goal in mind." HHS Secretary Alex Azar.