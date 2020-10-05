State Releases September 2020 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for September 2020 increased 3.0 percent compared to those for September 2019, from $917.3 million last year to $944.5 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 33.8 percent compared to September 2019, from $2.31 billion last year to $3.09 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 2.7 percent for the year, from $583.7 million last year to $599.7 million this year.

Increased 9.8 percent for the month.

Individual income tax collections

Increased 46.9 percent for the year, from $1.60 billion last year to $2.35 billion this year.

Increased 0.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 69.3 percent for the year, from $138.8 million last year to $234.9 million this year.

Decreased 16.1 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 5.4 percent for the year, from $118.4 million last year to $112.0 million this year.

Increased 34.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 58.4 percent for the year, from $128.7 million last year to $203.9 million this year.

Decreased 3.3 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.