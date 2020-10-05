AARDY Insurance Surfing

Medicare is a complicated system, especially for folks who are completely new to it. When contemplating their first ever use, it can be overwhelming.

Our new AARDY Medicare Initial Enrollment guide will help our customers understand this critical program.” — Jonathan Breeze

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AARDY, the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace launches support program for customers new to Medicare.AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:‘Medicare is a complicated system, even for those who have used it for years. Yet, for folks who are completely new to it, contemplating their first ever use, it can be overwhelming.However, we think our new AARDY Medicare Initial Enrollment guide will help our customers understand this critical program.’6 Things You Should Know About Medicare Enrollment• Your Medicare IEP starts 3 months before you turn 65 and ends 3 months after you are 65.• Medicare requires you to sign up for Medicare Parts A and/or B if you do currently receive Social Security or Railroad Retirement Benefits. Otherwise, you will be automatically enrolled.• If you don't plan to retire at 65, you can still sign up for Medicare Parts A and/or B during your Medicare Initial Enrollment. Also, you can delay your Part B coverage if you will keep your employer's health insurance. You can opt for more coverage after you retire.• Most people pay $0 for Medicare Part A. However, most pay a premium for Part B.• You can change your plan later if you don't like it.• If you do not sign up when you first qualify and do not have other major medical insurance, Medicare will permanently charge a penalty.If you turn 65 soon, make a note on your calendar to enroll when it's time. If Medicare enrolls you automatically, they will mail your insurance card in the 3 months before your birthday.AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.

Medicare Initial Enrollment Period (IEP)