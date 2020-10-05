Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Balto. Co.

October 5, 2020

(Rosedale, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-695 yesterday that claimed the life of a man in Baltimore County.

The deceased is identified as Bryan Thompson, 35, of Baltimore, Maryland. Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. He was operating a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle at the time of the crash.

At about 12:02 a.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to I-695 at US Route 40 in Rosedale, Maryland for a report of a motor vehicle collision. According to a preliminary investigation, Thompson was taking the ramp from westbound US Route 40 to the Inner Loop of I-695 when he lost control of his motorcycle at the top of the ramp. Thompson’s motorcycle subsequently traveled on I-695 and traveled across all lanes of traffic before the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.

Moments later a Dodge Journey traveling on the inner loop of I-695 at US Route 40 struck Thompson, who was lying in the roadway. The driver of the Dodge Journey remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash. No charges have been filed at this time pending the result of an investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The investigation is continuing.