Honouring Traditions in Fast Changing Times
Hong Kong gift boutique rises to COVID challenges during the Mid-Autumn FestivalKOWLOON, HONG KONG, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID19 restrictions made for a uniquely difficult time as Hong Kong prepared for the Mid-Autumn Festival this year. Normally a time of family, reunions, and holidays; the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic have called for all to make adjustments.
Mooncakes have traditionally been a popular gift idea. However, a recent survey found that 63% of companies and 52% of families did not want to receive cakes this year. Another traditional gift item is fresh fruit, however as John Wong of Give Gift Boutique explains: “Fruits are exposed to many contagions since they are not packaged in protective wrappers. To promote the health of our families and neighbours, we replaced fruits with prepackaged, safer alternatives.” The Boutique’s design team created an entirely new line of hampers specifically designed to improve protection from the virus.
Over the last couple of months, the total number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing in Hong Kong. The government has taken special initiative to maintain social distancing by postponing events like the Hong Kong Open and even banning gatherings of more than 50 people.
Hong Kong was unable to celebrate the mid-autumn festival in its full fervor. Still, many turned to gift delivery services to celebrate with loved ones, friends, and business partners in an adjusted way.
According to one of the representatives of Give Gift Boutique, the company was preparing full swing for the festival just as it did in May for Mother’s Day. “The Mid-autumn festival is a very important time to be with family and Covid-19 doesn’t change that. Gifts are a big part of this and our shops are working overtime to satisfy our customers.”
Since travel restrictions made it impossible for thousands to return home to be with family, home delivery of gift hampers and Zoom-style family dinners carried the day. Concerning this year's Mid-Autumn festival, Mr. Wong concluded by saying how valued they feel to provide a much-needed service under these extenuating circumstances. Indeed, on the company’s eCommerce store in the days leading up to October 3, many hampers were completely sold out because of the great demand.
Despite the pandemic, Give Gift Boutique has continued its deliveries adding many extra layers of protection for both employees and customers. Exceptional quality gifts, flower bouquets, and hampers are being sent out daily to individual and corporate customers.
