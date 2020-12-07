Hong Kong Retailers Brace for Rocky Holiday Season
Gift Boutiques Rally under increasing COVID restrictions and rise to the special occasion.KOWLOON, TSIM SHA TSUI, HONG KONG, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give Gift Boutique, a renowned gift shop and florist based in Hong Kong is ready to celebrate the holiday season this year with a new range of gift hampers and designer bouquets ready to meet the challenges of the pandemic.
2020 has been a tough year for businesses around the world. This is especially true for the travel and tourism industries. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the pandemic led to a 72% drop in international tourism during the first six months of 2020 alone. This has been felt especially hard by businesses in Hong Kong that are heavily dependent on international travel and tourism.
Local leaders in Hong Kong have been working to come up with creative solutions to help both the travel and tourism industries. One such solution was a travel corridor between Hong Kong and Singapore that was due to begin a few weeks ago. This would have allowed up to 200 people per day to travel. While this falls far short of the 200,000 people who normally travel to and from Hong Kong over the holiday season, it would have been a first step in the right direction.
Unfortunately, the pandemic is getting worse in the short term. On November 30th, 2020 a new trove of COVID-19 restrictions was announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam following a surge in cases. Additional restrictions have been placed on both public gatherings and diners per table at local restaurants are limited to just 2 people. As a result of the worsening situation, the travel corridor between Hong Kong and Singapore has been suspended indefinitely.
While these new measures are needed to contain the spread of the virus, all of these prevention protocols will continue to have a significant impact on local businesses in Hong Kong over the holiday season. According to Visa, in 2019 34.5% of all spending in Hong Kong happened between Christmas and New Year Day alone with over 1,162 Million HKD spend each day.
Because of all of the challenges in 2020, Give Gift Boutique is more excited than ever about their holiday hampers. Last year they delivered over 4,000 hampers to family, friends, and co-workers around Hong Kong. Of course, this year is going to be a little different. Their new approach to this year will comply with all of Hong Kong’s pandemic prevention measures and includes a special line of imports such as French Bordeaux, Belgian truffles, UK snacks, Italian panettone cakes, and more.
Give Gift Boutique knows that most people will be buying local and spending on comfort items in these trying times. Their hampers will be especially welcome this year by family, friends, co-workers around Hong Kong as everyone struggles with the pandemic. A delicious escape in the safety of their own home will be greatly appreciated. As owner Mr. John Wong put it “We really don't know what to expect this holiday season but we are prepared and won't let our customers down."
The company caters to customers from overseas countries who are unable to return home to their families to celebrate the holidays. They also deliver corporate giveaways to business clients as a gesture of gratitude towards their business partners for their support during the pandemic downturn.
Give Gift Boutique is one of the leading florists and gift shops in Hong Kong. The company delivers exceptional quality gifts, bouquets, and hampers for individuals and corporate clients. The company employs ex-pat florists from Toronto and the Netherlands to design best-selling hampers for every season. The company designs and delivers thousands of gifts and hampers every year.
