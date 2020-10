Investigations supervisor Scott Winkelman was named chief game warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department Oct. 1, following the retirement of longtime chief Robert Timian.

Winkelman started his career with the department in 2003 as a district game warden in Bottineau. In 2007, he relocated to Bismarck to work in investigations.

Timian retired Sept. 1 after a 35-year career with the agency – the last 16 as chief of enforcement.